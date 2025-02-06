PSUT, RJ sign MoU to boost aviation cybersecurity, research

AMMAN — HRH Princess Sumaya Bint El Hassan, President of the Royal Scientific Society and Chair of Princess Sumaya University for Technology's (PSUT) Board of Trustees, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Royal Jordanian (RJ) Airlines CEO Samer Majali Tuesday, focusing on scientific research and cybersecurity development in aviation.

The agreement aims to forge strategic partnerships between academic and private sectors, with particular emphasis on student training and professional expertise exchange in aviation cybersecurity, preparing future leaders capable of addressing emerging challenges, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

"This partnership embodies a strategic vision to build effective bridges between academia and business sectors, contributing to preparing a generation of professionals capable of facing future challenges through science and innovation," Princess Sumaya said during the signing ceremony.

Princess Sumaya emphasised that this collaboration represents a pioneering model in creating quality training opportunities that enhance university graduates' competitiveness and enrich their educational experience with practical knowledge, aligning with rapid local and international sector developments.

Princess Sumaya also highlighted PSUT's role as the academic arm of the Royal Scientific Society, noting its commitment to supporting students, faculty, and researchers through laboratories and research centres, including the iPARK business incubator working alongside the Queen Rania Centre for Entrepreneurship to advance science and education within El Hassan Science City.

Majali expressed appreciation for Princess Sumaya's visit to RJ, highlighting the airline's commitment to youth development through specialised training programmes at JATS, linking education with aviation sector IT and other fields while offering future employment opportunities.

The RJ CEO detailed the airline's focus on information technology and cybersecurity, creating a comprehensive cybersecurity ecosystem across all company levels to ensure a secure and sustainable digital environment.

He also outlined RJ's comprehensive strategy to modernise its fleet to 41 aircraft and expand its network to 60 global destinations while promoting Jordan as a tourism hub.

JATS, wholly owned by RJ and based at Queen Alia International Airport, specialises in aviation training including simulation systems for pilots, cabin crew, and maintenance technicians from RJ and regional airlines, having trained 100,000 professionals to date.

The partnership aligns with PSUT's ongoing efforts to provide an integrated educational environment that keeps pace with the latest scientific and technological developments.