Balloon project takes Petra tourism to new heights

Beginning May 2023, tourists visiting Petra will have the opportunity to gain a new perspective of the rose-red city with the launch of the Petra balloon project (Photo courtesy of Barakat Al Nawafleh)

AMMAN — Beginning May 2023, tourists visiting Petra will have the opportunity to gain a new perspective of the rose-red city with the launch of the Petra balloon project, the UNESCO World Heritage site’s newest tourist attraction.

The helium-filled balloon flies at an altitude of around 300 metres, carrying a maximum of 30 people in its passenger compartment per trip. The helium balloon fills the same role of a traditional hot air balloon in a more sustainable, environmentally friendly way, according to project initiator and local investor, Barakat Al Nawafleh.

The duration of each trip is about 20 minutes, allowing visitors to view the magical city from the sky, Nawafleh told The Jordan Times.

Nawafleh remarked that his interest in the project was spurred by its potential to attract more tourists to the region, thereby contributing to job creation in the long-term.

Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA) Suleiman Farajat told The Jordan Times that there is a need to diversify Petra’s tourist offerings with innovative, new attractions.

This project is timely, Farajat said, as it coincides with other new projects opening in the near future, such as zip lines, buggy rides and a new cultural village.

PDTRA is ready to provide all appropriate facilities in accordance with the regulations and instructions issued for investment projects, especially those that diversify tourism offerings in the city, Farajat said.

The project received its official approval from the Cabinet and the World Heritage Council last year, and was completed in cooperation with PDTRA.