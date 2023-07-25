Petra’s ‘Tethered Balloon’ attraction to open Wednesday

The Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority is to unveil the ‘Tethered Balloon’ attraction on Wednesday (Photo courtesy of Suleiman Farajat)

AMMAN — In Petra on Wednesday, tourists can expect the unveiling of the exciting new “Tethered Balloon” attraction, according to Chief Commissioner of Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority Suleiman Farajat.

Farajat told The Jordan Times that the project, developed and owned by a local investor, will provide a fresh perspective to the ancient city. The attraction will offer a safe and inspiring journey, taking passengers to a breathtaking altitude of around 300 metres, he said.

“With the ability to accommodate nearly 30 individuals at a time, the attraction aims to cater to both local and international visitors, while providing exclusive pricing for Jordanians,” Farajat noted.

Beyond its potential as a visually captivating experience, Farajat projects the “Tethered Balloon” to be “a game-changer for the local community, providing both economic opportunities and a unique experience for visitors.”

Specifically, Farajat expects the project to attract a higher number of visitors to Petra, create new employment opportunities and boost the hospitality and transport sectors.

“Stringent safety measures have been put in place to guarantee the highest level of security for passengers,” Farajat confirmed, noting that the project has obtained all necessary approvals from the relevant authorities.

Farajat extended a warm invitation to Jordanians and visitors alike to embark on an “unforgettable journey” through the skies of Petra.