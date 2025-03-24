UN blames 'Israeli tank' for deadly strike on its buildings in Gaza

Palestinians inspect the damage at an ambulance repair yard hit in Israeli strikes in the al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on March 24, 2025 (AFP photo)

United Nations, United States — The United Nations said Monday a strike on its buildings in Gaza last week that killed one employee and injured several others was caused "by an Israeli tank," a claim disputed by the country's government.

"Based on the information currently available, the strikes hitting a UN compound in Deir Al Balah on 19 March were caused by an Israeli tank," said the secretary-general's spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

The strike -- which killed a Bulgarian employee of the UN Office for Project Services and severely injured six others, according to Dujarric -- came as Israel renewed its intense bombardment of the Palestinian territory, carrying out the deadliest wave of attacks since a January truce in its war against militant group Hamas.

"The location of this UN compound was well known to the parties to the conflict," Dujarric said.

Israeli foreign ministry spokesman Oren Marmorstein said in a statement on X that Israel launched an investigation into the UN worker's death, but "the initial examination found no connection... whatsoever" to Israeli military activity.

Given the renewed violence, Dujarric said the UN "has taken the difficult decision" to temporarily reduce its international staff within the Palestinian territory.

But "the UN is not leaving Gaza," Dujarric stressed, adding that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "renews his urgent call for the restoration of the ceasefire to bring an end to the anguish."

Israel's military said it intercepted two "projectiles" launched on Monday from the Gaza Strip, nearly a week after Israel resumed intensified bombing of the territory.

It is the third time Gaza fighters have fired rockets into Israel since it restarted its heavy air strikes on March 18, shattering a period of relative calm since a January truce.

"Following the sirens that sounded at 19:02 in the communities near the Gaza Strip, two projectiles that crossed into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip were intercepted" by the Israeli Air Force, the military statement said.

The armed wing of Hamas ally Islamic Jihad, the Al Quds Brigade, claimed responsibility for the rocket fire, saying in a statement that it had fired towards Sderot, Netiv Ha'asara and Zikim, near the northern edge of the Gaza Strip.

The health ministry in Gaza said Monday that 730 people had been killed since Israel resumed intense bombardments, including 57 in the past 24 hours.