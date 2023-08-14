Amman International Film Festival to kick off Tuesday

Nada Doumani, the director of the Amman International Film Festival, and Areeb Zuaiter, head of programming at the AIFF, during a panel discussion on Sunday (Photo by Taija PerryCook)

AMMAN — The Amman International Film Festival (AIFF) on Sunday hosted a panel discussing the upcoming 4th edition Festival, which is set to begin on Tuesday and will run through August 22.

The speakers included Nada Doumani, the festival’s director; Areeb Zuaiter, head of programming at the AIFF and Bassam Alasad, head of Amman Film Industry Days in addition to a representative of The French Institute in Amman.

Film screenings will be held at a drive-in cinema in the Abdali area, the open-air theatre at the Royal Film Commission, TAJ Cinemas and Rainbow Cinema as well as a select number of locations across the broader Kingdom.

The festival will feature films from a wide variety of creators and regions, with films from Iraq, Algeria, Lebanon, Tunisia, Morocco, Palestine, Egypt, Sudan, Jordan, Yemen, Syria, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Nicaragua, Turkey, Spain, Iran and Georgia.

“We continue to celebrate the talent of debut creatives in the filmmaking sector,” Zuaiter said in a press release. “This year’s selection promises a vibrant window that will transport our audience into enchanting realms of fresh imagination, with a captivating blend of diverse narratives and innovative storytelling.”

In addition to the film screenings, the AIFF will offer a series of workshops and panels, as well as a “Film Market” and platforms for pitching projects that are in the development and post-production stages.