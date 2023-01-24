Airport International Group renews 4 ISO certifications

AMMAN – As operator of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA), HYPERLINK "about:blank" Airport International Group (AIG) has recently renewed four ISO certifications aimed at improving the efficiency of its management systems per rigorous international standards, thereby enhancing value to passengers and other relevant stakeholders.

The renewed certifications were handed over during a ceremony held on Monday at QAIA, in the presence of Nicolas Claude, CEO of Airport International Group, and Richard Moubarak, Country Chief Executive of Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspection and certification that conducted the planned audits at QAIA, as well as members of AIG’s executive management, according to a company statement.

Spearheaded by the Quality, Safety and Risk Division, the renewed company-wide ISO certifications were related to Quality (ISO 9001:2015), Environment (ISO 14001:2015), Occupational Health and Safety (ISO 45001:2018) and Complaints Handling (ISO 10002:2018) Management Systems.

“Renewing the ISO certifications was a momentous 2022 achievement, further endorsing the quality of our services and practices. We thank our colleagues and partners for adhering to the stringent ISO standards, which allow us to optimise internal processes and elevate our performance across the board, so we achieve set objectives and generate greater benefit for our passengers and stakeholders at QAIA; Jordan’s prime gateway to the world,” commented Claude.