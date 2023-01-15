QAIA recorded noteworthy achievements in 2022 — Airport International Group

Queen Alia International Airport received 68,325 aircraft movements which were 46.6 per cent higher and 14.3 per cent lower than the figures recorded in 2021 and 2019, respectively, according to a statement from Airport International Group (Photo courtesy of AIG)

AMMAN — Amid the ongoing recovery from the pandemic and subsequent challenges within the air transport industry, Airport International Group (AIG) has recorded noteworthy achievements in terms of traffic growth, global connectivity, decarbonisation and customer experience during 2022, according to a statement from the company.

While its traffic figures have yet to reach pre-COVID levels, Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) noted improvements last year, welcoming 7,837,501 passengers (PAX), marking a 71.9 per cent surge and 12.2 per cent decline against 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively.

Additionally, QAIA received 68,325 aircraft movements (ACM), which were 46.6 per cent higher and 14.3 per cent lower than the figures recorded in 2021 and 2019, respectively.

QAIA also handled 61,290 tonnes of cargo, indicating a 5.2 per cent increase and 40.2 per cent decrease compared with 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively. In the month of December, QAIA managed 660,274 PAX (up 0.1 per cent compared to 2019) and 5,664 ACM and 4,934 tonnes of cargo (down 7.5 per cent and 40.4 per cent, respectively, compared with 2019).

AIG continued to work closely with its strategic partners — the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities and the Jordan Tourism Board — to expand its airline and destination networks and promote the Kingdom’s tourist sites to actively attract passengers from around the world and enhance Jordan’s connectivity to major regional and global cities and hubs.

Several direct routes were launched in 2022 from QAIA via its main airline partner and the Kingdom’s national carrier, Royal Jordanian (RJ). Meanwhile, partnerships with new airlines were also established, namely United Airlines, Ethiopian Airlines, flyadeal, Vueling Airlines, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, Wizz Air UK and Alexandria Airlines, which operate direct routes to prime destinations worldwide. As a result, 44 airlines operated to 76 destinations via QAIA in 2022, growing its networks by 10 per cent and 17 per cent, respectively, compared with 2021, the statement said.

Underscoring its commitment to implementing the best environmental practices, QAIA became the first airport in the Middle East and second in Asia-Pacific to achieve Level 4+ “Transition” of the Airport Carbon Accreditation Programme granted by Airports Council International (ACI) Asia-Pacific (valid until May 2025).

QAIA was awarded the certificate following a rigorous review of its carbon management processes, which confirmed alignment with global climate goals to reach a net-zero carbon status by 2050, in addition to its establishment of a roadmap to reduce CO2 emissions from fuel and electricity consumption and the ongoing responsible compensation of residual CO2 emissions under its control — per the global airport industry’s response to climate change.

Concurrently, QAIA was acknowledged by ACI Asia-Pacific as one of only 12 airports in the Middle East and Asia-Pacific to obtain the Green Airports Recognition in 2022 for airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers.

In keeping with the theme of Carbon Management, QAIA was also granted Gold recognition for its ongoing transition towards a sustainable, low-carbon future, focusing on its achievements in heating and cooling system improvements inside and outside the Passenger Terminal.

In acknowledgement of its continuous service improvements and excellence in customer experience management, QAIA became the first airport in the Middle East to achieve Level 3 of the Airport Customer Experience Accreditation (ACEA) issued by ACI World.

To this end, QAIA became one of eight airports in the Middle East and 61 globally to have received an ACEA. To attain the third out of five levels, QAIA implemented, among other endeavours, an advanced customer experience strategy through multifaceted engagement with customers, employees and customer experience professionals.

As part of significant efforts to enhance internal processes and procedures and ensure conformation to stringent international standards, AIG renewed company-wide ISO certifications relating to Quality (ISO 9001), Environment (ISO 14001), Occupational Health and Safety (ISO 45001) and Complaints Handling (ISO 10002) Management Systems.

Activities under Airport International Group Foundation (AIGF) — the executive arm of Airport International Group’s Corporate Social Responsibility activities — were also underway in support of Al Jizah, the local community in which QAIA is located.

These championed causes pertaining to youth empowerment, underprivileged community development and environment, in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. To date, 71 young men and women have graduated from the various vocational courses AIGF conducts at its “Hirfati” Training Centre, becoming qualified and ready to enter the workforce.

Courses so far have included tailoring, cooking, hairdressing, photography, hybrid car maintenance, sustainable agriculture, web design, e-marketing, ICDL and intermediate English, in addition to children’s football training at an AIGF-renovated field and the ongoing planting of 1,000 fruit trees in Al Jizah in collaboration with the Arab Group for the Protection of Nature.

“2022 has been a remarkable year. Despite continuing to deal with the aftermaths of the pandemic, we have made great progress in shaping a customer-centric airport that exudes Jordanian hospitality, feels like home to our passengers and is environmentally friendly. Looking back, I cannot but feel immense gratitude towards our exceptional team and steadfast partners that go above and beyond to ensure QAIA remains a multi-award-winning airport consistently recognised within global arenas. As we enter the 10th year since the inauguration of QAIA’s New Terminal, I eagerly look forward to witnessing Jordan’s prime gateway to the world reach even greater heights of success alongside our grantor, partners and shareholders,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Claude.