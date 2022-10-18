3 suspects arrested in connection with drug trafficking

AMMAN — The Anti-Narcotics Department (AND) personnel have handled two cases in the Ramtha District and Mafraq, in which they arrested three drug traffickers and seized large amounts of narcotics in their possession, the Public Security Directorate (PSD) spokesperson said on Tuesday.

In the Ramtha District, AND agents arrested two drug traffickers in possession of one kilogramme of heroin, one kilogramme of crystal meth and an unspecified amount of hashish.

After the arrest, the traffickers were referred to the State Security Court, according to a PSD statement. In Mafraq case, AND personnel arrested a suspected trafficker while he was transporting narcotics in his vehicle, in which he had hidden 10,000 narcotic pills. AND agents also referred him to SSC post-arrest, the spokesperson said.