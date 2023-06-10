2nd edition of Austrian Film Days to kick off Monday

AMMAN — The Austrian embassy in Amman, in collaboration with the Royal Film Commission - Jordan (RFC), is presenting the second edition of the Austrian Film Days to kick off on Monday, June 12.

From Monday until Wednesday, June 14, public screenings with free entry will take place at the RFC’s outdoor Amphitheatre in First Circle at 8pm. The films are shown in German or English, and all have English subtitles.

The event offers a unique opportunity for the Jordanian public to get to know Austria through the work of Austrian filmmakers, said a statement from the Austrian embassy.

On the first two days, two feature-length movies will be screened: “The Farmer and the Hipster” directed by Kurt Langbein and “Rubikon” directed by Magdalena Lauritsch.

The opening film is a documentary based on the real-life encounter between newspaper journalist and Viennese “hipster” Florian Klenk and traditional mountain farmer Christian Bachler.

On Tuesday, the audience will be shown a science-fiction film narrating the story of a crew in a space station. Following a catastrophe on Earth, the planet is covered in a toxic fog and the crew must decide whether to risk their lives to get home and search for survivors, or stay safe in the station’s “algae symbiosis system”.

On the festival’s last day, three short films nominated for the “Austrian Film Award 2022” in the category of “Best Short Film” will be screened.

This is part of the “Austrian Short Film Series 2022/23”, collaboration between the Austrian Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs and the Austrian Film Academy. The short films are: “Neverinland” by Fatih Gursoy, “Look for The Silver Lining” (Liebe, Pflicht & Hoffnung) by Maximilian Conway and “We Deliver a Smile” (Wir Liefern ein Lächeln) by Magdalena Lauritsch