‘Future’ exhibition: A reflection on successful cultural promotion between India, Jordan
By JT - Dec 01,2023 - Last updated at Dec 01,2023
The embassy of India, in association with Janaritta Armooti Gallery, Amman organised on Thursday an International Art Competition Art Exhibition titled ‘Future’ (Photo courtesy of the Embassy of India)
AMMAN — The Embassy of India, in association with Janaritta Armooti Gallery, Amman organised on Thursday an International Art Competition Art Exhibition titled “Future”.
The competition was held as part of the embassy’s endeavour to bolster India-Jordan cultural and people-to-people connections, promote artistic expression and celebrate cultural diversity, according to an embassy statement.
With over 60 participants representing more than 20 countries, the exhibition showcased an array of artistic talent and diverse perspectives. Artists from across the globe traveled to Jordan to participate in the exhibition, using their art to bring attention to contemporary social issues.
During the inauguration event, Ambassador of India to Jordan Anwar Haleem highlighted the embassy’s efforts in promoting cultural activities in Jordan, fostering cultural understanding aimed towards deepening the bonds of friendship and mutual respect between India and Jordan. He also reminisced about the successful organisation of the 1st edition of the India-Jordan International Painting exhibition back in March 2022.
The ambassador congratulated all participants for sharing their artistic vision and encouraged them to continue utilising their talents as a means to promote unity and harmony among nations, the statement said.
