‘The Artist of the Arabs’ Abdo performs in Petra

By JT - May 27,2023 - Last updated at May 28,2023

AMMAN — Renowned Saudi singer Mohamed Abdo, affectionately known as “The Artist of the Arabs”, held a concert on Friday in the Heritage Village of the ancient city of Petra during the second edition of the “Petra Rose Nights Festival”, in the presence of HRH Princess Noor Bint Asem.

The concert witnessed the participation of notable figures and a diverse audience from Jordan and the wider Arab world.

Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA) Suleiman Farajat honoured Abdo, presenting him with a handmade model of the city of Petra.

Expressing his gratitude, Abdo highlighted the significance of Petra as a prominent tourist destination, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Saturday.

The “Petra Rose Nights Festival”, organised by the PDTRA in collaboration with the Jordan Festival Friends Association, serves as a platform to promote tourism in the region and showcase the Petra Heritage Village project.

The festival, with its celebration of arts, culture and folklore activities, will continue until September 1.