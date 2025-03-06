Passion driving LeBron to new records after scoring milestone

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers takes a shot against Bruce Brown #00 of the New Orleans Pelicans in the second half at Crypto.com Arena on March 2in Los Angeles, California (AFP photo)

LOS ANGELES, United States — LeBron James may never be able to settle the eternal debate over whether he deserves to be recognised as the greatest basketball player in history ahead of Michael Jordan.



But after reaching another milestone in his age-defying career, there is a strong case to be made that the 40-year-old NBA icon is at least winning his improbable duel with Father Time.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers star became the first NBA player in history to score 50,000 career points, an astonishing scoring record that many believe will never be beaten.

Hours earlier, James had set another record, becoming the oldest man ever to win a player of the month award following a dazzling February in which he averaged 29.3 points, 10.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game.

James finished Tuesday's 136-115 Lakers victory over the New Orleans Pelicans with 34 points, eight rebounds and six assists, demonstrating once again the kind of routine excellence and consistency that have been the hallmarks of a career now deep into its 22nd season.

'A love for the sport'

Speaking to reporters huddled around his locker on Tuesday, James said his enduring passion for the sport had propelled him through the 50,000 points barrier.

"I mean, that's a lot of points," James reflected. "Obviously, the first thing that comes to mind is where I'm from. Picking up the game when I was a little kid and having a love for the sport, and hoping that someday I'd be able to play at the highest level.

"I've been able to do that and really enjoy my career. So it's definitely an honour. It's pretty cool to see that."

James admitted though that the relentless grind of the NBA's gruelling 82-game regular season has become more challenging as the years have rolled by.

"Continuing to fall in love with the process -- that's the hardest thing, every single year," James said.

"You know it's going to be a long season. It's 82 games, 41 of them are on the road. It's a lot of travel. And as you get older, it affects you differently.



"If you have a family, it affects you even differently. So the process, trying not to fall out of love with the process is the hardest thing."



So far this season, there has been little sign that James' passion is on the wane.

Last month, he became the only player in NBA history to record multiple 40-point games at the age of 40 or older after scoring 40 points in a 110-102 road win over the Portland Trail Blazers.





Defying normality

Incredibly, that performance came after James scored 26 points in a home defeat to the Charlotte Hornets the previous night. James and the Lakers only arrived in Portland at 3am on the day of the game.



"He really just defies anything that's normal," Lakers coach JJ Redick said after the win in Portland.

"And not just the physical feats and the plays. It's the mentality. I believe I saw the other day, he's a billionaire.

"And he's playing on the second night of a back-to-back at 40 after 22 years with every fricking record and every accolade. He's one of the greatest competitors.

"He's amazing to coach. He brings it every single day. He sets the standard for how you're supposed to approach this craft. And that's to me, the most incredible thing.

"It's just a mindset to do it, get up the next day, do it, get up the next day, do it, over and over and over again."

The question now is whether James's remarkable form can carry the Lakers to a record-equalling 18th NBA championship.

That possibility has looked less fanciful over the past month, with James forming a potent partnership alongside Luka Doncic following the Slovenian star's stunning trade from the Dallas Mavericks on February 1. The Lakers are now second in the Western Conference following a seven-game winning streak.

Doncic, who was only four when James entered the NBA in 2003, has relished the chance to play alongside one of his idols, and spoke admiringly of his veteran teammate following Tuesday night's milestone.



"It's amazing, watching him do this stuff at this age," said Doncic. "It's just unbelievable, that 50,000 points. I can't even explain how insane that is. He might get to 70K. You never know."