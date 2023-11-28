You are here
Wholesale trade index up 1.68 per cent in first 3 quarters of 2023
By JT - Nov 28,2023 - Last updated at Nov 28,2023
Wholesale trade index rose due to an increase in machinery prices by 2.74 per cent, agricultural raw materials, grains, food, beverages and tobacco (Photo courtesy of Petra)
AMMAN — The index of wholesale trade prices edged up by 1.68 per cent during the first three quarters of 2023, reaching 105.71 points, compared to 103.96 points for the same period in 2022, according to the Department of Statistics (DoS).
Machinery prices increased by 3.64 per cent, motor vehicles and motorcycles by 3.04 per cent, while fuel, minerals, and construction material decreased by 0.18 per cent during the same comparison timeframe, said the DoS's quarterly report issued on Tuesday.
Additionally, the index rose by 0.98 per cent in Q3 2023, reaching 105.77 points, up from 104.74 points in Q3 2022.
The index rose due to an increase in machinery prices by 2.74 per cent, agricultural raw materials, grains, food, beverages, and tobacco by 2.34 per cent, motor vehicles and motorcycles by 2.02 per cent, and textiles, clothing, and personal and household goods by 0.51 per cent. However, fuel, minerals, and construction material prices decreased by 3.01 per cent, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
