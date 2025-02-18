You are here
Wholesale price index rises by 1.25% in 2024 — DoS
By JT - Feb 18,2025 - Last updated at Feb 18,2025
The Department of Statistics on Tuesday says that the wholesale prices index in 2024 increases by 1.25 per cent, reaching 107.89 points compared with 106.56 points in 2023 (Petra photo)
AMMAN — The wholesale prices index in 2024 increased by 1.25 per cent, reaching 107.89 points compared with 106.56 points in 2023, according to the quarterly report issued on Tuesday by the Department of Statistics.
The rise was primarily driven by increases in key commodity groups, including agricultural raw materials, grains, food, beverages, and tobacco, which grew by 2.84 per cent.
The prices of fuel, minerals, construction materials, and their supplies rose by 1.46 per cent, while textiles, clothing, personal and household goods saw a 0.46 per cent increase.
Motor vehicles and motorcycles recorded a 0.42 per cent rise, while the prices of machinery and equipment declined by 0.21 per cent.
For the fourth quarter of 2024, the wholesale trade price index edged up by 0.2 per cent, reaching 108.19 points compared with 107.97 points in the previous quarter.
The increase was mainly attributed to higher prices of motor vehicles by 1.36 per cent, textiles, clothing, personal and household goods by 0.36 per cent, and fuel, metals, and construction materials by 0.24 per cent.
Prices for machinery and equipment dropped by 0.63per cent, and agricultural raw materials, grains, food, beverages and tobacco fell by 0.48 per cent.
In comparison with the period of the fourth quarter of 2024 with the same period in 2023, the index rose by 1.09 per cent to 108.19 points from 107.02 points.
The most "notable" increases were in motor vehicles that reached 1.53 per cent, textiles, clothing, personal and household goods that reached 1.43 per cent, fuel, metals, and construction materials that reached 1.42 per cent, and agricultural raw materials, grains, food, beverages, and tobacco that reached 1.37per cent.
Machinery and equipment declined by 1.46 per cent.
Related Articles
AMMAN — The index of wholesale trade prices edged up by 1.68 per cent during the first three quarters of 2023, reaching 105.71 points, compa
The wholesale trade price index increased by 2.8 per cent during the first quarter (Q1) of this year compared with the same period of 2013. According to the Department of Statistics, the increase was due to the rise in prices of motor vehicles and parts, raw materials, food, drinks, tobacco, cosmetics and machineries.
AMMAN — The Consumer Price Index (CPI), a measure of inflation, went up by 4.22 per cent during the January-November period, reaching 106.68
Opinion
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.