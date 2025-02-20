Polar air mass brings heavy rain, snow, freezing temperatures nationwide

By JT - Feb 20,2025 - Last updated at Feb 20,2025

The Jordan Meteorological Department says that the weather on Friday will be very cold, with light, scattered rain in western Jordan, mixed with snow on high northern and southern peaks (JT file)

AMMAN — The Kingdom is experiencing a low-pressure system centred over Syria, bringing an extremely cold polar air mass, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said on Thursday.

Temperatures will drop on Friday as the cold air mass moves further into the region, the JMD said as reported by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The weather will be very cold, partly to mostly cloudy, with light, scattered rain in western Jordan, mixed with snow on high northern and southern peaks. Westerly winds will remain strong, stirring dust in parts of eastern and south-eastern Jordan.

On Saturday, the polar air mass will intensify, bringing another temperature drop.

The weather will become colder, with cloudy and rainy conditions in northern and central Jordan and some eastern and south-western areas.

Light, brief snow showers may fall on high mountain peaks. Westerly winds will remain strong, with gusts exceeding 60 km/h in some areas, stirring dust in desert regions. Rainfall will weaken by night.

On Sunday, temperatures will drop further, and the weather will be extremely cold and partly cloudy.

In the early morning, scattered light showers are possible in western regions, with occasional light snowfall over high mountains. The weather will be extremely cold at night, with a chance of light, scattered snow showers over high mountains.

Temperatures in East Amman will range between 12°C and 5°C, in West Amman between 10°C and 3°C, in the northern highlands between 8°C and 2°C, in the Badia region between 15°C and 4°C, in the plains between 13°C and 5°C.

In the northern Jordan Valley, temperatures will range between 19°C and 7°C, in the southern Jordan Valley between 22°C and 10°C, at the Dead Sea between 21°C and 10°C, and in Aqaba between 22°C and 9°C.

The Jordan Valley Authority has declared a state of emergency in anticipation of flash floods and rising water levels in valleys and reservoirs.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the authority noted that all emergency response plans have been activated across the northern, central, and southern Jordan Valley regions, including dam sites.

Authorities have raised the readiness level of staff and equipment to meet public needs and ensure rapid response to any emergencies.

Farmers and livestock breeders were urged to take precautions, avoid flood-prone areas, and stay informed through official channels.

The Ministry of Agriculture has advised farmers to take precautions against frost, heavy rain, and strong winds.

Greenhouse owners should secure plastic covers tightly and irrigate crops before noon to reduce frost damage.

Livestock breeders should cover barns with plastic sheeting to maintain warmth, protect newborn animals from cold air, and avoid grazing near flood-prone valleys.

Poultry farmers are urged to ensure proper heating and ventilation inside coops, while beekeepers should secure hives against strong winds and cold temperatures, and provide sugar-based nutrition to support colonies.

Also on Thursday, the Jordan Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission urged travellers to monitor official weather bulletins and potential flight schedule changes.

The commission emphasised the importance of providing airlines with current contact information to receive updates about any flight changes, ensuring passengers' rights are protected under consumer protection regulations.