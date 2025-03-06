Jordan participates in Mobile World Congress 2025 in Barcelona

Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Sami Smeirat participates in the Mobile World Congress 2025 and its ministerial programme in the Spanish city of Barcelona under the theme: 'Converge, Connect, Create' (Photo courtesy of www.gsma.photos)

AMMAN — Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Sami Smeirat has participated in the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 and its ministerial programme in the Spanish city of Barcelona under the theme: "Converge, Connect, Create".

According to a ministry statement on Thursday, cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, Smeirat held a series of meetings with his counterparts and representatives of several international companies specialised in ICT fields.

Talks discussed ways to enhance cooperation in fields of digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and 5th-generation networks, aimed to enhancing digital innovation in Jordan and building "strategic" partnerships with "leading" global companies.

The minister stressed the importance of boosting partnerships and investing in Jordanian competencies and mechanisms to create more job opportunities in the technology sector and support startups and entrepreneurs in Jordan.

On goals of Jordan's participation, he noted the event comes within the framework of the Kingdom's "continuous" efforts to highlight investment opportunities in the digital sector and enhance its "position as a regional centre for technological innovation."

Smeirat noted that several global companies affirmed their support for this vision, which expressed their commitment to expanding their business in the Kingdom, which would contribute "significantly" to creating new job opportunities and supporting the sector's growth.

The statement noted the participation comes within the framework of Jordanian efforts to develop an "advanced" digital environment that keeps pace with the "latest" global trends in the communications and technology areas.

The statement also said that Jordan aims to enhance international cooperation and open "new" horizons for investment and innovation in the digital sector.