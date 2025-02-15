Int@j, Saudi DEC sign cooperation agreement to enhance digital shift

AMMAN — Information and Communication Technology Association of Jordan (Int@j), in partnership with the Saudi Digital Economy Centre (DEC), on Saturday organised a communication event that brought together senior leaders in Jordanian and Saudi companies, on the sidelines of the LEAP 2025 conference held in Saudi Arabia.



A total of 55 Jordanian companies and over 100 government agencies and Saudi firms took part in the event, alongside more than 200 participants from the two countries' decision-makers, according to an Int@j statement Saturday.



During the event, Int@j signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Saudi DEC, in a "strategic" step aimed at exchanging expertise and enhancing cooperation in developing digital transformation systems and technological innovation, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



Jordan's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Haitham Abu Foul said the event represents a "true" opportunity to enhance cooperation and open new horizons for "strategic" partnerships between Jordanian companies and institutions and Saudi Arabia in the ICT sector, which reflects a "shared" vision to achieve "sustainable" economic growth and digital prosperity.



DEC Chairman Hani Ghufeili stressed the importance of enhancing Jordanian-Saudi cooperation in the digital transformation field.



Int@j Chairman Amjad Suweis said that this event reflects the mutual commitment to enhancing technological cooperation, and provides an "ideal" opportunity to build "strategic" partnerships between Jordanian and Saudi companies.



Int@j CEO Nidal Bitar said that Jordan occupies a "leading" position in the technology sector at the regional level, as it incubates over 2,250 technology companies and 450 startups, adding that the ICT sector contributes more than 4 per cent of Jordan's GDP.



Bitar added that Jordanian companies have "extensive" expertise in the fields of outsourcing, artificial intelligence, cyber security, financial technology and software development, making them an "ideal" partner to support digital transformation in Saudi Arabia, especially amid Saudi ambitious plans to enhancing the digital economy.



Bitar also highlighted the current investment opportunities in the Jordanian and Saudi markets, which provide tax incentives and free trade agreements, as well as the increasing government investments in the technology sector.