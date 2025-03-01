Gov’t lowers diesel, maintains gasoline, kerosene prices for March

By JT - Mar 01,2025 - Last updated at Mar 01,2025

AMMAN — The Ministry of Energy's fuel pricing committee on Friday decided to maintain the prices of unleaded 90- and 95-octane gasoline, while lowering the price of diesel for March.

The committee attributed the price adjustments to recent changes in global fuel prices, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

In March, unleaded 90-octane gasoline will continue to be sold at JD0.885 per litre, and unleaded 95-octane gasoline will also continue to be sold JD1.110 per litre.

The price of diesel will decrease to JD0.705 in March, down from JD0.720 per litre in February.

Kerosene prices will remain unchanged at JD0.620 per litre, and the price of the 12.5-kilogramme gas cylinder remains at JD7, as is customary, according to the committee’s decision.

The committee meets monthly to review fuel prices in line with international oil market fluctuations.

Prices of oil derivatives in the local market are calculated based on international prices, in addition to other costs, such as shipping and taxes.

Also on Friday, the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission decided to maintain the “differences in fuel prices” category on monthly electricity bills for February at zero fils per kilowatt-hour, Petra added.