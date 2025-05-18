Through the lens: Capturing the wild beauty of northern Jordan

IRBID — In the quiet hills and valleys of northern Jordan, where morning mist brushes over olive groves and birdsong breaks the silence, Ammar Omari has found his calling.

A mechanical engineer by training and a teacher by profession, Omari is also one of Jordan’s most passionate wildlife photographers, devoted to revealing the hidden beauty of the Kingdom’s natural life.

Hailing from Irbid, Omari began his journey into wildlife photography in 2013 with modest equipment and a simple goal: to capture the birds he saw in the countryside near his home.

“I started with basic gear, just trying to photograph the surrounding birds,” Omari told The Jordan Times. “I was amazed by the variety and beauty of the wildlife in our area, especially the birds.”

Over the past three years, Omari has sharpened his skills and invested in advanced equipment, focusing on northern Jordan’s rich ecosystems, a haven for migratory and resident species.



To date, he has photographed approximately 95 bird species, both resident and migratory, including the Dead Sea sparrow, the common kingfisher, the black-winged kite, and the greenfinch. He also turns his lens towards land animals, capturing images of Arabian red foxes, golden jackals, and chameleons.



“One of my favourite sightings was the black vulture,” he said. “It is a migratory bird and extremely rare to spot in the Middle East. The photo I took isn’t my best in terms of quality, but the rarity of the bird makes it one of my most special moments.”





Omari’s dedication has earned recognition. In 2024, he won first place in a local wildlife photography competition organised by the Jordan Photography Society. His work has also crossed regional borders. National Geographic Arabic published three of his photos, bringing attention to Jordan’s lesser-known biodiversity.

“I hope through my work to spread awareness about the beauty of natural life in Jordan and the importance of keeping it safe and alive,” Omari said.

His fieldwork often requires long hours of silence, patience, and stealth. “This craft needs a lot of patience,” he acknowledged. “Sometimes, I have to disguise myself and hide for hours just to get close enough for the perfect shot.”

“I want my photos to inspire admiration and action,” Omari said. “Jordan’s natural heritage is precious, and we must protect it for future generations.” His images tell a story of resilience and beauty, urging viewers to appreciate the ecosystems that thrive in this small but vibrant country.

Balancing teaching with his passion, Omari dreams of the future. “I hope to host my own exhibition one day,” he said, “to share Jordan’s wild wonders with the world.” For now, he continues his quiet mission, one frame at a time, revealing vast worlds that invite us to explore and safeguard Jordan’s natural legacy.