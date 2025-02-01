Diesel, unleaded 90-, 95-octane gas to see price hike in February

By JT - Feb 01,2025 - Last updated at Feb 01,2025

AMMAN — The Ministry of Energy's fuel pricing committee on Friday decided to increase the prices of diesel and unleaded 90- and 95-octane gasoline, while maintaining the price of kerosene for February.

The committee attributed the price adjustments to recent increases in global fuel prices, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

In February, unleaded 90-octane gasoline will be sold at JD0.885 per litre, up from JD0.870 in January, while unleaded 95-octane gasoline will rise to JD1.110 per litre, compared with JD1.100 last month.

The price of diesel will increase to JD0.720 per litre from JD0.690 in January.

Kerosene prices will remain unchanged at JD0.620 per litre, and the price of the 12.5-kilogramme gas cylinder remains at JD7, as is customary, according to the committee’s decision.

The committee meets monthly to review fuel prices in line with international oil market fluctuations.

Prices of oil derivatives in the local market are calculated based on international prices, in addition to other costs, such as shipping and taxes.

Also on Friday, the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission decided to maintain the “differences in fuel prices” category on monthly electricity bills for February at zero fils per kilowatt-hour, Petra added.