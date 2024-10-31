Diesel, unleaded 90-, 95-octane gas to see price bump in November

By JT - Oct 31,2024 - Last updated at Oct 31,2024

The Ministry of Energy's fuel pricing committee on Thursday decides to increase the prices of diesel and unleaded 90- and 95-octane gasoline (JT file)

AMMAN — The Ministry of Energy's fuel pricing committee on Thursday decided to increase the prices of diesel and unleaded 90- and 95-octane gasoline, while maintaining the price of kerosene for November.

The committee attributed the price adjustments to recent increases in global fuel prices, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

In November, unleaded 90-octane gasoline will be sold at JD0.865 per litre, up from JD0.86 in October, while unleaded 95-octane gasoline will rise to JD1.110 per litre, compared with JD1.095 last month.

The price of diesel will increase to JD0.675 per litre from JD0.655 in October.

Kerosene prices will remain unchanged at JD0.620 per litre, and the price of the 12.5-kilogramme gas cylinder remains at JD7, as is customary, according to the committee’s decision.

The committee meets monthly to review fuel prices in line with international oil market fluctuations.

Prices of oil derivatives in the local market are calculated based on international prices, in addition to other costs, such as shipping and taxes.

Also on Thursday, the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission decided to maintain the “differences in fuel prices” category on monthly electricity bills for November at zero fils per kilowatt-hour, Petra added.