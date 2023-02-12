You are here
Consumer Price Index increased 3.77% in January
By JT - Feb 12,2023 - Last updated at Feb 12,2023
AMMAN — The Department of Statistics on Sunday issued its monthly report, in which it revealed that the Consumer Price Index, an inflation measure, rose by 3.77 per cent in January, scoring 107.62 points in comparison with 103.71 for the corresponding period in 2021, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, report.
Fuel and lighting prices topped the list of drivers increasing the Kingdom’s CPI, recording a contribution of 31.82 per cent.
Culture and entertainment contributed to 10.40 per cent, followed by dairy produce and eggs with 7.88 per cent, rents with 5.17 per cent and transportation with 2.39 per cent.
Related Articles
Opinion
Feb 12, 2023
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Feb 11, 2023
Feb 11, 2023
Feb 11, 2023
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.