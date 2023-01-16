Four Seasons Hotel Amman Continues its Commitment to Support Community and Environment in Jordan

AMMAN — Four Seasons Hotel Amman announces that it is continuing its commitment to build upon its strong history of supporting local communities and environment in Jordan by following and implementing practices that bring solutions for a sustainable future.

This comes as part of the Hotel’s 20thanniversary and ongoing commitment to local partnerships and sustainable practices.

Community

Four Seasons Hotel Amman focuses its efforts on leaving a positive and enduring impact on the local community.

The most recent partnership with the Jordanian Food Bank offered the Hotel an opportunity to donate food parcels to the less fortunate in Jordan. The parcels contained necessary food items such as rice, sugar, lentils, beans, tea, pasta, oil, tomatoes and much more, and were delivered to 60 families in the Kingdom.

What’s more, guests can engage in educational tours at local, natural, cultural, historical or heritage sites to learn more about the community, including embarking on a wellness journey, and participating in hiking, cycling, camping and cultural exploration activities in and around the historical towns of Umm Qais and Pella through a partnership with local sustainable service provider Baraka Destinations.

Local artists and artisans featured throughout the Hotel, including works from renowned painters such as local art gallery Foresight32.

Employees volunteer in the local community and support local charities, including the King Hussein Cancer Foundation, funding wheelchairs, physiotherapy and education for children with cerebral palsy through Green Wheelz and the Jordan River Foundation (JRF), helping to create economic opportunities for women in Jordan.

Linens and uniforms are donated to the local community through Zahrat Al Yasmin Charitable Society.

The Hotel also supports the Youth Career Initiative, an organisation focused on youth development to offer a six-month training course.

Environmental Programmes

Four Seasons Hotel Amman is committed to preserving the environment through initiatives that include electric vehicle (EV) charging stations available for guest use; vegan and vegetarian menu items available; and linens and towels replaced every third day, unless otherwise requested.

Energy, Carbon & Water Reduction

Energy-saving guest room controls and building systems as well as water-efficient landscaping, including smart irrigation controls and rain sensors help support the reduction of energy, carbon and water.

Waste Reduction

The Hotel has a recycling programme in place for plastic, glass, aluminum and kitchen oils in addition to an organic waste diversion program.

Biodiversity & Conservation

The local biodiversity support programme includes employee engagement in tree planting in northeastern Jordan and cleanup activities at the Amman National Park.