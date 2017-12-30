You are here
Saint Petersburg supermarket bomber arrested — reports
By AFP - Dec 30,2017 - Last updated at Dec 30,2017
Security forces are seen outside the supermarket in Kalinina Square after an explosion in St Petersburg, Russia, on Wednesday (Anadolu Agency photo)
MOSCOW — The perpetrator of the bomb attack which tore through a Saint Petersburg supermarket wounding 18 people was arrested Saturday, a Russian news agency reported.
“The organiser and direct perpetrator who triggered an improvised explosive device on December 27 in a supermarket in Saint Petersburg was arrested during a special operation by the FSB”, the security services said, according to Interfax.
“The suspect is being questioned,” a spokeswoman for the Russian Investigative Committee, Svetlana Petrenko, said in a separate statement.
The homemade bomb had been placed in a locker at the supermarket in northwestern Saint Petersburg, Russia’s second city and President Vladimir Putin’s home town.
A pregnant women was among those injured in the blast, claimed by the terror group Daesh.
Putin’s 2015 decision to begin a military intervention in Syria’s conflict on the side of President Bashar Assad has made Russia a priority target for the group.
The bombing came after the FSB security service said earlier this month it had prevented a terror attack on a key Orthodox cathedral in Saint Petersburg with the help of America’s CIA, which led Putin to thank US President Donald Trump.
