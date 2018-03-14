You are here
Merkel re-elected by German parliament to fourth term
By AFP - Mar 14,2018 - Last updated at Mar 14,2018
Berlin - German Chancellor Angela Merkel was Wednesday elected by parliament to her fourth term at the helm of Europe's biggest economy.
Bundestag lawmakers voted 364-315 for Merkel, with nine abstentions. Merkel is to be formally appointed by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier before taking the oath of office at 1100 GMT.
Related Articles
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Opinion
Mar 13, 2018
Mar 13, 2018
Mar 13, 2018
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment