Finland and Sweden complete NATO accession talks

BRUSSELS- Finland and Sweden completed accession talks at NATO Headquarters in Brussels on Monday, as agreed last week by NATO leaders at their Summit in Madrid.

Both countries formally confirmed their willingness and ability to meet the political, legal and military obligations and commitments of NATO membership, the NATO said in a statement made available to The Jordan Times.

The talks were conducted between NATO officials and representatives from Finland and Sweden. The Finnish delegation was led by Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto and Defence Minister Antti Kaikkonen, the Swedish delegation was led by Foreign Minister Ann Linde. The meetings for each country were chaired by the NATO Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy, Bettina Cadenbach.

Following the completion of the talks, Allies are due to sign the Accession Protocols for Finland and Sweden at NATO Headquarters on Tuesday (5 July 2022). The Accession Protocols will then go to all NATO countries for ratification, according to their national procedures.