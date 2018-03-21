You are here

Death toll in Kabul blast jumps to 26: interior ministry

By AFP - Mar 21,2018 - Last updated at Mar 21,2018

Kabul - A suicide bomber blew himself up in front of Kabul University on Wednesday, killing at least 26 civilians and wounding 18 others, an official said, as Afghans celebrate the Persian new year holiday.

"The attacker detonated his vest in a crowd of people. They were mostly people celebrating Nawrooz," interior ministry deputy spokesman Nasrat Rahimi told AFP.

 

