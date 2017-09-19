Runners gear up for Samsung Amman Marathon

AMMAN — The 9th edition of the Samsung Amman Marathon will be held October 13 under the slogan “Run to The Heart of The City of Amman”, with the expected participation of thousands of runners from all over the world.

Runners can register for one of three races: 42km Full Marathon, 21km Half Marathon and a 10km Fun Run and the Children’s Race which will be held October 6.

Lina Kurd, the Run Jordan general manager, told The Jordan Times that the marathon has proven to be a very important sporting event.

“Samsung Amman Marathon is an important sporting event, locally and regionally, as it reflects Run Jordan’s keenness at promoting society’s awareness to the importance of sports and living a healthy lifestyle,” she said.

“The marathon’s mission is not limited to the competitive, tourism or health aspects, but also extends to other noble goals; where some ticket proceeds will go to support charities serving different sectors. This event will provide the participants with the opportunity to enjoy walking and jogging in the beautiful streets of Amman, and at the same time contribute in doing some good work,” she added.

According to Kurd, the cooperation and support of the marathon’s partners makes it a very interesting sporting event covering all aspects.

“Run Jordan is proud to build strong relationships and partnerships with different companies for the past eight years, mentioning in particular Samsung Electronics. Samsung has played an important role in the success of Amman International Marathon, placing Jordan on the international sports map and promoting it as a unique sports and tourism destination by attracting runners from all over the world to participate and run in Jordan,” she said.

Last year, more than 10,000 local and international runners participated in all 42km, 21km and 10km Fun Run Race categories and witnessed a new record registered by Kenyan Benjamin Serem in the 42km marathon after clocking 2h18m15s.

Kenyan Victor Kimeli came second with 2h19m57s and Jordan’s Ahmad Muheisen settled in third place (2h29m48s).

Female overall 42km went to Ethiopia’s Yeshumie Ejigu, who clocked 2h47m10s, followed by Kenyan Rebecca Tallam (3h04m33s) and Jordan’s Safa Hasan (3h36m40s).

“It is a very beneficial to rub shoulders with professional athletes in such events and we hope that all runners will benefit from this unique experience,” Kurd said.

Runners can register through run Jordan website www.runjordan.com, Run Jordan’s headquarters and registration booths at malls and shopping centres.

The 42km Marathon will start from opposite Amman Municipality at Ras Al Ain at 6am, the 21km Half Marathon; from Raghadan Bridge at 7:30am, and the 10km Fun Run from the Sports City opposite Gate 1 at 9am.

The Children’s Race will take place at the King Hussein Park at 9am.