Quality int’l field to take on Jordan Baja

AMMAN — Jordan Motorsport announced the official entry for the 2022 Jordan Baja on Tuesday, with competitors from 20 nations set to tackle next weekend’s three-day counting round of the FIA World and Middle East Cups for Cross-Country Bajas and the FIM Bajas World Cup, according to the Jordan Baja Media Service

The Saudi Arabian duo of Yazeed Al Rajhi and last year’s winner Yasir Seaidan top the FIA T1 category, where they line-up alongside Czech veteran Miroslav Zapletal and fellow Saudi Mohammed Al Tuwaijri.

The fiercest competition is likely to come in the FIA T3 and T4 categories: 12 Can-Am Mavericks will contest the T3 lightweight prototype section and a further seven will line-up in T4.

Saudi Arabia’s Saleh Al Saif may see himself as the pre-event favourite to win T3 but rivals from the UAE, Spain, Russia, Saudi Arabia and Portugal include Dania Akeel — the 2021 T3 World Champion in the FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Rallies — Fernando Alvarez, Filipe Nascimento, Pavel Silnov and Thomas Bell.

Kuwait’s Meshari Al Thefiri will arrive in the Hashemite Kingdom straight from competing in this weekend’s Qatar International Rally. He will replace a Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X for a less powerful Can-Am all-terrain vehicle and faces the likes of the experienced Dutchman Kees Koolen, Brazil’s Cristiano de Sousa, Lithuania’s Valeiša Egidijus and Spain’s Eduard Pons across some of the most spectacular and challenging terrain in Jordan’s world renowned Wadi Rum and Wadi Araba.

Twenty-three motorcycles, six quads and two SSVs will tackle the opening round of the FIM Bajas World Cup. At the head of the two-wheel field, two-time event winner, the UAE’s Mohammed Al Balooshi (2019 and 2021) lines up against the likes of local rider Abdullah Abu Aisha, Kuwait’s Abdullah Al Shatti and additional bikers from Australia, Qatar, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

Saudi Arabian riders dominated last year’s FIM Bajas World Cup and Haitham Al Tuwaijri, Hani Al Noumesi and Faisal Al Suwayh top a six-strong field that also includes local entrant Saif Al Abbadi on his Yamaha 450 YF.

Jordan Motorsport is also running a National status rally behind the main FIA Baja. A dozen crews have entered this category, with Mashna Shammeri leading the way in his Nissan Patrol from competitors representing Palestine, Jordan and Saudi Arabia. Gaith Qubti, Al-Hassan Khatib and Hashem Kalbouneh represent the host nation.

The Jordan Baja will be based at the Hyatt Regency Aqaba Ayla Resort, while the start and finish will take place at the Old Port in Aqaba City on the Red Sea.

Support for the 2022 Jordan Baja comes from Mountain Dew, Budget, the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), the Aqaba Development Corporation (ADC), Hala and Bliss FM.