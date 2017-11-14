Prince Ali commends AFC abolishment of suspensions for Faisali players

You are here

By JT - Nov 14,2017 - Last updated at Nov 14,2017

AMMAN — HRH Prince Ali, president of the Jordan Football Association (JFA) and also president of the West Asia Federation, on Tuesday said that the Asian Football Confederation was transparent and just in dealing with suspensions against Faisali players. In a tweet in Arabic, Prince Ali said: “We were the first to refuse acting out of context, but we acted according to exaggerated decisions that contradicted facts.

I have been and will always be a supporter of transparency and justice, and the Asian [Football] Confederation proved today, through its committees, that it adopts such a policy in dealing with the suspensions against Faisali club...,” he added.

The AFC appeal committee earlier in the day decided to cancel the suspensions of the Faisali players, after follow ups from the JFA and Prince Ali who always announced that it is his duty to defend the rights of Jordanian clubs, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Also on Tuesday, Faisali club commended the prince’s efforts in abolishing the  suspensions of the players. Baker Odwan, deputy Faisali chairman and the club spokesperson, said that Prince Ali exerted big efforts in following up on all details related to the appeals for  Mutaz Yaseen, Baha Abdul Rahman, Ibrahim Zawahreh, Ibrahim Daldoum and Akram Zuwi, until penalties at the local and Asian levels were abolished. Penalties remain standing at the Arab level.

