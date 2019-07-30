You are here
Kingdom bags two world bronze medals in muay thai in Thailand
By JT - Jul 30,2019 - Last updated at Jul 30,2019
AMMAN — Abdullah Jabareen and Abdulrahman Al Saradih have won bronze medals at the World Muay Thai Championships in Bangkok, Thailand, on Sunday, according to the Jordan Olympic Committee News Service.
Jabareen’s success came in the -81kg weight in the U-23 category where he beat Chinese Taipei’s Jao Sion Seo with a technical knockout and Palestine’s Khaled Abu Hazza, before losing in the semi-final to Thailand’s Sakharong Sklird to settle for bronze.
Saradih reached the last four of the -71kg weight in the U-23 category by beating Czech Republic’s Stephan Juba and Vietnam’s Tung Nguyen, before missing out to Thailand’s Concep Man because of injury in the semifinal.
The achievements drew praise from their coach, Yasser Abu Safiya, who said: “These medals are evidence that Jordan is improving its level in this sport with our fighters competing with the world’s best. We are very pleased with our standard set this week.”
