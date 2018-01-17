Jordan Taekwondo Federation targets fresh talent

AMMAN — Jordan is hosting a national Taekwondo Open this weekend hoping to unearth the next Ahmad Abu Ghaush, according to the Jordan Olympic Committee News Service.

With the Olympic gold medallist continuing to impress on the world stage, the Jordan Taekwondo Federation is casting the net far and wide to find fresh talent that could make a global impact.

More than 120 fighters from 46 centres will compete for a place on the various age group national teams that will take part at a March championship in Bulgaria. A second national championship will be held later in the year in August.