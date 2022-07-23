You are here
Jordan to play for 3rd place at fiba asia cup
Jul 23,2022 - Last updated at Jul 23,2022
Jordan’s Amin Abu Hawwas goes for a layup as his team lost to Lebanon 86-85 in a hard fought semifinal match at the FIBA Asia Cup on Saturday in Jakarta, Indonesia.
In the other semifinal of the day, Australia beat New Zealand 85-76.
The Kingdom will play New Zealand for third place on Sunday, before the final between Australia and Lebanon.
