You are here

Home » Sports » Jordan to play for 3rd place at fiba asia cup

Jordan to play for 3rd place at fiba asia cup

Jul 23,2022 - Last updated at Jul 23,2022

Jordan’s Amin Abu Hawwas goes for a layup as his team lost to Lebanon 86-85 in a hard fought semifinal match at the FIBA Asia Cup on Saturday in Jakarta, Indonesia.

In the other semifinal of the day, Australia beat New Zealand 85-76.

The Kingdom will play New Zealand for third place on Sunday, before the final between Australia and Lebanon.

up
1 user has voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.