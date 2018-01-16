You are here

Jordan Motorsport reveals its events for 2018

By Roufan Nahhas - Jan 16,2018 - Last updated at Jan 16,2018

AMMAN — Jordan Motorsport, the sporting authority for all motorsport events in Jordan, has revealed its calendar of activities for the 2018 season, with a total of 25 events including speed tests, rallying, karting, drifting and for the first time a Baja Rally.

“We have a very exciting season with more challenging events and a new one which is the Baja Rally,” Jordan Motorsport CEO Othman Naseef told The Jordan Times.

The calendar, which was approved by the board of directors headed by HRH Prince Feisal, will include five Speed tests in addition to the Al Hussein Rumman Hill Climb, five Karting events, five Drifting events, three 4x4 events and four rallies (two on tarmac and two desert rallies).

The Baja Rally is an off-road race in which various types of vehicle classes compete on the same course and includes small and large motorcycles, production vehicles, buggies, trucks and custom race vehicles.

“It will be a very exciting event and we hope that men and women will be part of such an event and also we hope to see more females participating in our events,” Naseef said.

“Also, MotorFest will have another go this season after the successful presentation in 2017. The Fest organised for the first time in Amman included performances by stunt rider Rok Bagoros, a young motorcyclist from Radenci, Slovenia, and the only rider among the world’s stuntman elite using a single-cylinder engine motorcycle,” he added.

Jordan Motorsports 2018 Calendar:

February 9

     1st Drift

February 23

     1st Speed

March 2

     1st 4x4

March 16

     1st Karting

March 30

     1st National Rally

April 6

2nd Drift

April 26-28

     Jordan Rally

May 4

     2nd Karting

May 11

     2nd Speed Test

May 31

     3rd Drift

June 28-29

     MotorFest

July 6

     3rd Karting

July 13

     3rd National Rally

July 27

     Al Hussein Rumman

 Hill Climb

August 3

     4th Karting

August 4

     5th Karting

August 10

     2nd 4x4

August 17

     Red Bull Drift

September 7

     4th Speed Test

September 27-29       

1st Baja Rally

October 12

     5th Speed Test

October 26

     5th Drift

November 2

     4th National Rally

November 16

     3rd 4x4

