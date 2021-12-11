Jordan knocked out of FIFA Arab Cup

Egypt's defender Mahmoud Hamdy (right) and Jordan's forward Yazan Al Naimat vie for the ball during the FIFA Arab Cup 2021 quarter final football match between Egypt and Jordan at Al Janoub Stadium in the Qatari city of Al Wakrah on Saturday (AFP photo)

AMMAN — Jordan was eliminated of the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup, losing to Egypt, 1-3, after overtimes in the match that was played on Saturday at the Al Janoub Stadium in Doha.

Jordanian striker Yazan Al Nuaimat scored the first goal in 12th minute while in the second minute of the first half’s injury time Egyptian player Marwan Hamdi equalised with a header.

After 90 minutes, the match ended in a draw and extra times were played to decide the winner of the quarterfinal leg.

In the ninth minute of the first extra time, Egyptian player Ahmed Refaat scored the second goal for his country and the third goal for Egypt by Marwan Daoud in the last minute of the extra second half decided the outcome of the match.