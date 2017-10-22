You are here

Home » Sports » Jordan bids to develop volleyball

Jordan bids to develop volleyball

By JT - Oct 22,2017 - Last updated at Oct 22,2017

AMMAN — There is a fresh impetus on developing the sport of volleyball in Jordan following a meeting between local officials and the Arab Volleyball Federation, according to the Jordan Olympic Committee News Service.

Facilitated by the Jordan Olympic Committee (JOC) and chaired by HRH Princess Ayah Al Feisal, the meeting discussed ways of growing the sport and increasing participation across the Kingdom.

Princess Ayah was supported in the meeting by her deputy president, Basheer Alwan, and JOC Secretary General Nasser Majali, while the Arab Federation was represented by its Secretary General Jihad Khalfan and Firas Al Halawaji, the assistant secretary general.

A new dawn for volleyball in Jordan broke in July when Amman hosted the Arab Juniors Championship which was soundly praised by the regional body.

As well as pledging to support Jordan’s volleyball development, the Arab Federation was briefed on the pioneering JOC Schools Sport initiative which has included volleyball and will host its next meeting in Amman.

up
0 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
20 + 0 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.

Opinion

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.