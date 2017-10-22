Jordan bids to develop volleyball

AMMAN — There is a fresh impetus on developing the sport of volleyball in Jordan following a meeting between local officials and the Arab Volleyball Federation, according to the Jordan Olympic Committee News Service.

Facilitated by the Jordan Olympic Committee (JOC) and chaired by HRH Princess Ayah Al Feisal, the meeting discussed ways of growing the sport and increasing participation across the Kingdom.

Princess Ayah was supported in the meeting by her deputy president, Basheer Alwan, and JOC Secretary General Nasser Majali, while the Arab Federation was represented by its Secretary General Jihad Khalfan and Firas Al Halawaji, the assistant secretary general.

A new dawn for volleyball in Jordan broke in July when Amman hosted the Arab Juniors Championship which was soundly praised by the regional body.

As well as pledging to support Jordan’s volleyball development, the Arab Federation was briefed on the pioneering JOC Schools Sport initiative which has included volleyball and will host its next meeting in Amman.