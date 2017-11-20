You are here
Jordan’s Al Wir clinches Arab gold
By JT - Nov 20,2017 - Last updated at Nov 20,2017
AMMAN — Jordan’s Amro Al Wir has clinched gold in the 200m breaststroke at the Arab Swimming Age Group Championships taking place in Cairo, Egypt, according to the Jordan Olympic Committee News Service.
The youngster finished first in the 16-18 years category in a time of 2:19.61 minutes, a new Arab record, to complete a successful event for Team Jordan.
The Kingdom’s overall medal tally reached 10 when the relay team of Wasef Hattab, Zeiad Sal’ous, Aliya Shamyah and Amro Ammari won bronze in the 4x100 medley. Jordan’s haul included one gold, four silver and five bronze medals.
