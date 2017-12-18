You are here
Jordan’s Al Sarraj wins Prague squash title
By JT - Dec 18,2017 - Last updated at Dec 19,2017
AMMAN — Mohammad Al Sarraj has ended his successful year on a high by winning the Prague Open Squash Championships in the Czech Republic on Sunday, according to the Jordan Olympic Committee News Service.
Sarraj took the title after beating Wales’s Emyr Evans, 3-2, in the final. Earlier, he beat the host nation’s Viktor Byrtus, 3-2, and Finland’s Miko Aijanen, 3-1. In the semifinal he beat England’s Lyell Full.
It brings a glorious year to a close for the 19 year old, with the highlight of winning the 24th Asian Junior Squash Championships in Amman.
Related Articles
AMMAN — Jordan’s squash star Mohammad Al Sarraj has continued his superb form by winning the Amsterdam Open squash title, according to the J
AMMAN — Top seed Mohammad Serraj delighted his home fans by winning the Asian U-19 Squash Championships in Amman on Saturday night, accordin
AMMAN — The year 2017 promises to be something special for one of Jordan’s rising sports stars, according to the Jordan Olympic Committee Ne
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Dec 19, 2017
Opinion
Dec 18, 2017
Dec 18, 2017
Dec 18, 2017
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment