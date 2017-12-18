Jordan’s Al Sarraj wins Prague squash title

You are here

By JT - Dec 18,2017 - Last updated at Dec 19,2017

AMMAN — Mohammad Al Sarraj has ended his successful year on a high by winning the Prague Open Squash Championships in the Czech Republic on Sunday, according to the Jordan Olympic Committee News Service.

Sarraj took the title after beating Wales’s Emyr Evans, 3-2, in the final. Earlier, he beat the host nation’s Viktor Byrtus, 3-2, and Finland’s Miko Aijanen, 3-1. In the semifinal he beat England’s Lyell Full.

It brings a glorious year to a close for the 19 year old, with the highlight of winning the 24th Asian Junior Squash Championships in Amman.

