JBF prepares for return to action

AMMAN — The Jordan Basketball Federation (JBF) has put into play a plan for the sport to return in a safe environment for all involved.

Following the COVID-19 enforced suspension in March, the JBF has created a plan for the league to start in the next four months along with a resumption of other activities, according to the Jordan Olympic Committee News Service.

“Since March, we have been studying the choices that are available and we believe that the plan in place is the best way for the sport to proceed with the health and safety of all involved the priority,” said Nabeel Abu Atta, secretary general of JBF.

Abu Atta pointed out that the federation will be supporting the clubs financially with 50-70 per cent of their expenses to be covered, but he said that the backing of the private sector is critical to make it work.

The federation has proposed that the league will launch in October, with the federation working closely with the Asian and international federation to plan for the Asian Cup 2021 matches that are due against Palestine and Pakistan.