Haroun wins 2nd round of Jordan Drift Championship

AMMAN — Ra’fat Haroun on Friday was crowned champion of the 2nd round of Jordan Drift Championship held with the participation of 36 drivers from Palestine, Egypt and Jordan at SOFEX racetrack.

Haroun in his Toyota GT 36 collected 395 points in front of more than 4000 fans, followed by Omar Kukhen in his BMW A30 with 393 points, and Hesham Asem in his BMW A30 with 388 points. Abdullah Abu Hussein won the fourth place in his BMW A46 with 385 points, and Mujahed Baitamoni secured fifth place in his BMW A36 with 377.

The best 13 drivers witnessed Haroun’s determination to win the event especially when Asem, who led the first and second heats, retreated to the third place.

The winner of the first round Othman Takriti retiring after his car faced some mechanical issues. Last year’s champion Mohammed Kukhen was out of luck and did not show his experience in the event as a power to be reckon with.