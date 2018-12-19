Bale hat-trick leads  Real Madrid into final

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale scores his third goal to complete his hat-trick against Kashima Antlers at Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Wednesday (Reuters photo)

ABU DHABI — Gareth Bale scored a hat-trick as Real Madrid beat Japan's Kashima Antlers 3-1 on Wednesday to book a spot in the FIFA Club World Cup Final.

European champions Real will play host side Al Ain FC in the final on Saturday, as they bid to win the title for the third year in a row.

Japan's Kashima almost made a dream start inside two minutes with a close-range shot from Serginho that was saved by Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Bale opened the scoring in the 44th minute with a left-foot strike into the bottom corner of the net after playing a one-two with Marcelo.

Bale struck his second in the 53rd minute, taking advantage of a defensive mix-up that left the Kashima goal wide open, and the Wales forward made it 3-0 to the Spanish side two minutes later with a left-foot shot into the top corner.

Asian champions Kashima grabbed a late consolation through Shoma Doi.

A day earlier, host side Al Ain stunned South American champions River Plate 5-4 in a penalty shootout after coming back from a goal down to draw 2-2 in a thrilling club world cup semifinal.

Al Ain goalkeeper Khalid Eisa was the hero in the shootout, saving substitute Enzo Perez's penalty to book his side's spot in the tournament's final on Saturday

"I'm very happy. I'm very proud. What happened tonight is incredible," Al Ain coach Zoran Mamic told reporters. "We showed that in football everything is possible," he added after his side became the first from the United Arab Emirates to reach the final.

"There are no excuses," said River Plate coach Marcelo Gallardo, whose side also hit the crossbar from the penalty spot in the 69th minute.

"We didn't play the match with the right determination."

River Plate, drawn straight into the semifinal, were expected to cruise through against a team that had to win a play-off and a quarter-final to earn their last-four spot.

Al Ain, who qualified as the host nation's champions, got off to a dream start as Swedish forward Marcus Berg headed a corner between the goalkeeper's legs in the third minute.

River Plate's Santos Borre equalised in the 11th minute from close range before doubling his account and putting the Argentine side 2-1 ahead in the 16th minute.

River Plate travelled to the UAE after winning the Copa Libertadores final against fellow Argentine rivals Boca Juniors, the second leg of which was moved to Madrid following fan violence in Buenos Aires.