Abbadi out to prove a point

Amer Al Abbadi, shown throwing a discus in undated photo, is out to prove that Paralympic Sports in Jordan transcend beyond powerlifting and table tennis (Photo courtesy of JOC Media Service)

AMMAN — The upcoming Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku is one of those rare opportunities when Paralympic athletes can compete at the same multi-sport event as their so called able bodied counterparts, according to the Jordan Olympic Committee News Service.

From May 12-22, hundreds of athletes with a disability will be joining thousands of their fellow compatriots for a celebration of sport that is as inclusive as they come.

Jordan will be sending just the one athlete to compete in the Paralympic sports but he is aiming to make his mark as Jordan bids to bolster its growing reputation in disability sports.

Amer Al Abbadi is competing in the discus and knows that a medal will prove that the Kingdom has much more than powerlifting and table tennis when it comes to the disability side of sport.

“It is an important event for me and it provides a great opportunity to demonstrate to the mainstream sports fans just how competitive we can be,” said Abbadi, 41.

“We did very well last year at the Paralympic Games in Rio when we won four medals and the team did great at the Powerlifting World Cup in Dubai last month, so I want to continue the form out onto the field events too.”

Abbadi is currently training every day and will be heading to Tunis for a camp prior to Baku.

“We believe we can medal in Baku,” said his coach, Ahmad Adam. “Amer has a great will to reach the top and this event will provide a tough test for him but we are confident of doing well.”

Jordan is sending around 70 athletes to Baku who will be competing across 11 sports.