Yemen rebels propose truce, peace talks — Saudi official

Smoke and flames rise from a Saudi Aramco oil facility in Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah, on Friday, following a reported Yemeni rebels attack (AFP photo)

RIYADH — Yemen's Houthi rebels have proposed a ceasefire and peace talks to end the country's crippling war in return for opening the capital's airport and the key port of Hodeida, a senior Saudi official told AFP on Saturday.

The comments come a day after a wave of drone-and-missile attacks against Saudi targets including an oil facility in Jeddah, sparking a huge fire as Formula One practice sessions took place nearby.

The Iran-backed rebels last week rejected an offer of talks in Riyadh, capital of Saudi Arabia, which leads the pro-government military coalition.

"The Houthis put forward an initiative through mediators that includes a truce, opening the airport [Sanaa] and the port (Hodeida) and Yemeni-Yemeni discussions," said the official, on condition of anonymity.

"We are waiting for it to be officially announced because they [Houthis] are constantly changing their words," he added.

No immediate comment was available from the Houthis, who seized Sanaa in 2014, ousting the government and sparking a devastating war. The Saudi-led coalition launched its intervention exactly seven years ago.

A Riyadh-based diplomat told AFP that Hans Grundberg, the UN’s special envoy to Yemen, had led recent efforts to reach a truce during the month of Ramadan, which begins in early April.

Last week, the Saudi-headquartered, six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council invited the rebels to talks in Riyadh later this month.

But the Houthis refused to hold talks with the government in “enemy countries”.