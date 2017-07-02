US-backed force enters Syria’s Raqqa from south — monitor

Brett McGurk (centre), US special presidential envoy for the Global Coalition to Counter Daesh, and Rupert Jones (left), deputy commander of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, arrive for a meeting with the Tabaqa Civil Council in the town of Tabaqa, about 55 kilometres west of Raqqa city, on Thursday (AFP photo)

BEIRUT — US-backed fighters pierced extremist-held Raqqa from the south for the first time on Sunday, crossing the Euphrates River to enter a new part of the Syrian city, a monitor said.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have spent months closing in on the Daesh terror group's bastion Raqqa and entered the city's east and west for the first time last month.

On Thursday, the US-backed Arab-Kurd alliance sealed off the extremists' last escape route by capturing territory on the southern bank of the Euphrates.

"Today, they entered Raqqa's south for the first time and seized the Al Hal market," Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said on Sunday.

He said some SDF fighters had advanced north across the Euphrates River, while others had attacked Al Hal from the adjacent district of Al Meshleb in Raqqa's east.

"The market is fully under SDF control but Daesh is waging a counter-attack," Abdel Rahman said.

The SDF's Operation Wrath of the Euphrates also announced it had captured the Al Hal market on Sunday.

Backed by the US-led coalition bombing Daesh, SDF fighters first broke into Raqqa on June 6.

They have since seized a handful of neighbourhoods in the east and west but are facing fierce resistance by Daesh as they push closer to the city centre.

'Destroying tunnels'

SDF fighters were battling Daesh on Sunday inside the eastern district of Al Senaa, which the extremists retook on after an initial advance by the US-backed forces last month.

Al Senaa is key for both the SDF and Daesh because it is adjacent to the city centre, where most Daesh fighters defending Raqqa are thought to be holed up.

IS pushed the SDF out of Al Senaa on Friday, using dozens of extremists disguised in SDF uniforms as well as a slew of car bombs.

After two days of a counter-offensive, the SDF had retaken about 70 per cent of it by Sunday, the observatory said.

"Our forces are about 100 metres from Baghdad Gate," said Syrian Elite Forces spokesman Mohammad Khaled Shaker, referring to the entrance to Raqqa's old city.

"We are combing the area and destroying tunnels to prevent any new infiltrations towards our positions," Shaker told AFP.

According to the coalition, an estimated 2,500 Daesh extremists are defending the northern city.

Daesh overran Raqqa in 2014, transforming it into the de facto Syrian capital of its self-declared "caliphate," which it declared three years ago.

The city became infamous as the scene of some of the group's worst atrocities, including public beheadings, and is thought to have been a hub for planning attacks overseas.

The United Nations has expressed concern for up to 100,000 civilians it says are still trapped in the city.