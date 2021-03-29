Syria Kurds launch security sweep, arrests in camp for Daesh families

In this file photo taken on March 18, Syrian women and children sit by their belongings to wait for departure, as another group of Syrian families is released from the Kurdish-run Al Hol camp which holds suspected relatives of Daesh terror group fighters, in Hasakeh governorate of northeastern Syria (AFP photo)

BEIRUT — Kurdish forces made dozens of arrests in a security operation launched Sunday in a camp for suspected family members of the Daesh terrror group militants in northeast Syria, a war monitor and Kurdish officials said.

Al Hol is the largest such settlement controlled by Kurdish authorities, who warn it is emerging as an extremist powder keg following dozens of murders in the camp since the start of the year.

It holds almost 62,000 people, mostly women and children, including Syrians, Iraqis and thousands from Europe and Asia suspected of family ties with Daesh fighters.

"More than thirty women and men have been arrested" in a sweeping anti-Daesh operation in and around Al Hol camp, said Rami Abdul Rahman, head of the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

"The arrests are ongoing" as part of a days-long operation by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is the Kurdish regional administration's main fighting force, the Kurdish YPG militia and a local police force, Abdul Rahman said.

Syrians and foreigners "suspected of supporting Daesh" have been arrested, he said.

SDF officials confirmed the operation, with one of them saying it would run at least 10 days.

The US-led coalition battling IS said it was providing its SDF partners with “intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance” support.

“The purpose of this SDF operation is to degrade and disrupt Daesh activities within the camp to ensure the safety and security of camp residents,” coalition spokesperson Wayne Marotto told AFP.

In a separate statement, the coalition said the Kurdish operation also aimed to “increase the ability for NGOs to safely provide the much needed assistance inside the camp”.

Danger ‘lives on’

The SDF and its coalition allies declared the defeat of a self-proclaimed Daesh “caliphate” in March 2019 after ousting extremists from their last Syria stronghold in the eastern village of Baghouz.

Many Daesh fighters have since relocated to the vast Syrian desert near the border with Iraq, from where they continue to plan and execute attacks.

“The fall of the last patch of IS [Daesh] territory in northeast Syria does not mean complete defeat,” the SDF said this week in a ceremony marking two years since their victory against extremists in Baghouz.

“The danger of the Daesh group lives on in the thousands of prisoners held in jails as well as... their relatives detained in camps,” it added.

Many Al Hol residents see the camp as the last vestige of the Daesh proto-state that extremists declared in 2014 across large swathes of both Syria and Iraq.

The observatory has recorded around 40 murders in the camp since January.

Kurdish authorities say Daesh sympathisers are behind most of the murders, while humanitarian sources have said tribal disputes could be behind some of the killings.

Despite repeated calls by the UN and Kurdish authorities for countries to repatriate their nationals, only a small number of people, mostly children, have been allowed to return.

Get ‘children home’

A Belgian expert warned this week that Kurdish forces were losing control of Al Hol and called on Western nations to repatriate their nationals.

Daesh is once again in charge, particularly among the estimated 10,000 “foreigners” in Al Hol, Heidi De Pauw, director of the association Child Focus who has visited the camp, told AFP.

“We need to get the children home as quick as possible for both humanitarian and security reasons,” De Pauw said.

In a report published last month, the UN said it had documented cases of “radicalisation, fundraising, training and incitement of external operations” at Al Hol.

It also warned over the fate of the around 7,000 children living in a special annex designated for foreign Daesh relatives.