Palestinian shot dead by Israeli occupation forces on Gaza border— ministry

By AFP - Apr 04,2018 - Last updated at Apr 04,2018

The mother of a Palestinian who was killed along the Israel border with Gaza, reacts at a hospital in the central Gaza Strip on Tuesday (Reuters photo)

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories — A Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli occupation forces on the Gaza border on Tuesday, the health ministry in the strip said, days after occupation forces killed 17 Palestinian demonstrators during border protests.

The ministry identified the dead man as 25-year-old Ahmed Arafa, saying he was shot in the chest east of Bureij in central Gaza.

Israeli occupation forces said they were looking into the incident and could not immediately comment.

It was the first death since at least 17 Palestinians were killed on Friday during a protest calling for the right of return for Palestinian refugees.

It was the deadliest day since the 2014 war between Israel and Gaza’s rulers Hamas.

Smaller protests have continued since, with thousands expected to take to the streets again on Friday.

Israel’s use of live fire has come under criticism from rights groups, while the European Union and UN chief Antonio Guterres have called for an independent investigation into Friday’s violence.

But earlier Tuesday, Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman issued a new warning, saying those who approach the fence between Gaza and Israel will put “their life in danger”.

Israel has defended occupation forces’ actions on Friday, saying they opened fire “only when necessary” against those throwing stones and firebombs or rolling tyres.

It claimed there were attempts to damage the fence and infiltrate Israel.

No casualties were reported among Israelis.

Palestinians say protesters were fired on while posing no threat to soldiers.

Human Rights Watch on Tuesday said Friday’s killings were unlawful and “calculated”, affirming that border protests posed no immediate threat to Israeli occupation forces.