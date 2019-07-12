Palestinian man killed by Israeli fire near Gaza border

By AFP - Jul 12,2019 - Last updated at Jul 12,2019

Relatives of 28-year-old Hamas fighter Mahmoud Al Adham mourn during his funeral in Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip on Thursday. Adham was killed by Israeli fire near the border fence in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, according to Hamas (AFP photo)

GAZA CITY, Palestine — A Palestinian man was killed by Israeli forces near the border fence in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, Hamas said.

Mahmoud Al Adham, 28, was shot by Israeli forces in northern Gaza, a statement from Hamas said, claiming him as a member.

It said in a statement it would not let the death go "unpunished" and Israel "would bear the consequences of this criminal act".

The Israeli occupation forces confirmed firing on two Palestinians approaching the fence in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Israel has been imposing a blockade on Gaza since 2007.

At least 295 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in Gaza since March 2018.

Israel has staged three aggressions on Gaza since 2008.