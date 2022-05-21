One killed in renewed anti-coup protests in Sudan

By AFP - May 21,2022 - Last updated at May 21,2022

Sudanese demonstrators take to the streets of the capital Khartoum on May 19, 2022, calling for civilian rule and denouncing the military administration (AFP photo)

KHARTOUM — Sudanese security forces killed one protester on Saturday during renewed demonstrations against a military takeover that derailed a transition to civilian rule last year, medics said.

The victim, who was not identified, died as a result of "a bullet to the chest" in the capital's twin city of Omdurman, the pro-democracy Central Committee of Sudan Doctors said in a statement.

The latest death brings to 96 the toll from a crackdown on anti-coup protests which have taken place regularly since the October 25 military putsch led by army chief Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, the committee said.

Saturday's protests came after thousands took to the streets Thursday to oppose the power grab, mainly in Khartoum but also elsewhere, renewing demands for civilian rule.

About 100 people were injured during Thursday's demonstrations, according to the doctors' committee.

At the same time two leading anti-coup figures from Sudan's Communist Party were arrested. They were released on Friday.

The United Nations, along with the African Union and regional bloc IGAD, have been pushing to facilitate Sudanese-led talks to resolve the crisis after the latest coup in the northeast African country, one of the world's poorest.

But civilian forces have refused to enter negotiations involving the military, while Burhan has repeatedly threatened to expel UN envoy Volker Perthes, accusing him of "interference" in the country's affairs.

In late March Perthes said Sudan was heading towards "an economic and security collapse" unless its civilian-led transition was restored.