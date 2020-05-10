Northwest Syria clashes kill 22 in highest toll since truce-- monitor

By AFP - May 10,2020 - Last updated at May 10,2020

Northwestern Syria has been ravaged by years of war (AFP photo)

BEIRUT — Clashes in northwest Syria killed 22 regime soldiers and insurgents on Sunday in the highest such death toll since the start of a two-month-old ceasefire there, a monitor said.

A truce since March 6 had largely stemmed fighting in Syria's last major rebel bastion of Idlib after a months-long regime assault that killed hundreds of civilians and forced almost a million to flee.

But before dawn on Sunday rebels attacked the positions of pro-regime fighters on the western flank of the terrorist-dominated region, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The clashes in the Sahl Al Ghab area killed 15 regime fighters as well as seven terrorists including from the Al Qaeda-affiliated Hurras Al Deen group, the Britain-based monitor said.

"It's the highest death toll for fighters since the truce came into force," said observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman, who relies on sources inside Syria.

"There had been intermittent clashes and mutual bombardment between both sides before, but this is the most violent attack yet."

The Idlib region of some 3 million people is dominated by the Hayat Tahrir Al Sham group led by Syria's former Al Qaeda affiliate, but other terrorists such as Hurras Al Deen and rebel groups are also present.

The truce brokered by regime ally Russia and rebel backer Turkey has kept Syrian and Russian warplanes out of the region's skies, and largely held despite sporadic clashes or rocket fire.

Tens of thousands have returned to their hometowns.

Hundreds of thousands of others remain in crowded displacement camps or in temporary shelters near the Turkish border.

Aid groups have warned that any outbreak of the novel coronavirus there would be devastating.

Syria's war has killed more than 380,000 people and displaced millions since starting in 2011.