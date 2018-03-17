You are here

Home » Region » More than 150,000 flee Syria's Afrin since Wednesday evening: monitor

More than 150,000 flee Syria's Afrin since Wednesday evening: monitor

By AFP - Mar 17,2018 - Last updated at Mar 17,2018

Beirut - More than 150,000 civilians have fled the city of Afrin in northern Syria since Wednesday evening to escape a Turkish military offensive against a Kurdish militia, a war monitor said.

"There was fierce fighting throughout the night on the northern outskirts of the city as the Turkish forces and their Syrian allies tried to break into the city," the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Saturday.

 

up
6 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
5 + 3 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.