More than 150,000 flee Syria's Afrin since Wednesday evening: monitor
By AFP - Mar 17,2018 - Last updated at Mar 17,2018
Beirut - More than 150,000 civilians have fled the city of Afrin in northern Syria since Wednesday evening to escape a Turkish military offensive against a Kurdish militia, a war monitor said.
"There was fierce fighting throughout the night on the northern outskirts of the city as the Turkish forces and their Syrian allies tried to break into the city," the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Saturday.
